Australia Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Baggy Greens Fly But The Three Lions Fightback

Australia Vs England Live Score: 74/2 (6)
Jofra Archer picks the other opener after Ali picked Warner to kickstart the England fightback.
Australia Vs England Live Score: 70/1 (5)
England look a little shell-shocked. The openers have not let them to settle. The onslught is on. The game looks like a fast-forward for Jos Buttler. Amazing batting.
50 Up For Australia!
David Warner is all over Mark Wood and England. The bull looks charged up.
Warner Picks Up Wood!
Warner would have enjoyed that, it's a pick up and a thing of beauty. Hold the pose.
145 Clicks!
There's pace and good pace from Archer. He's starting to steam in. Very good signs for England after all the faith and time invested on him.
Boundaries Galore, Already!
Head and Warner take advantage of the breeze blowing and also take Jacks to the cleaners. 22 from the over.
Australia Vs England Live Score: 3/0 (1)
Both Australia openers Warner and Head like pace on the ball but have been denied by Buttler, who introduces Moeen Ali. Tidy start.
Up And Running!
Head drives one towards the shorted corner of the ground to get off the mark, and Australia are up with him.
England XI:
Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia XI:
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England Bowl First In Barbados
England skipper Jos Buttler called it right at the toss and inserted Australia to have a bat in Barbados.
Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup Live Updates
There’s history and there’s mystery too. Australia, England and the Kensington Oval. We travel back in time to the 2010 T20 World Cup final. And for the mystery bit, Australia could be sweating on Mitchell Starc’s fitness after he left the field with a cramp.
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed Pat Cummins will return after seeing a rest for the Oman game. But who misses out? Mitchell Starc? Josh Hazlewood? Nathan Ellis? Well, mystery or mind games?
England will be desperate for two points after suffering a washout after the rain gods’ several appearances in Bridgetown, while Australia thanks to a gritty David Warner fifty and hulk-like Marcus Stoinis performance took two points against Oman.
A huge encounter awaits the two heavyweight sides under the skies in Barbados. (Scorecard)