Cricket

Australia Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Baggy Greens Fly But The Three Lions Fightback

Australia Vs England, T20 World Cup Live: There’s history and there’s mystery too. Australia, England and the Kensington Oval. We travel back in time to the 2010 T20 World Cup final. And for the mystery bit, Australia could be sweating on Mitchell Starc’s fitness after he left the field with a cramp. A huge encounter awaits the two heavyweight sides under the skies in Barbados.