Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Uganda are all set to face Afghanistan in match 5 of ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday, June 4 at Providence Stadium at 6:00am IST. Read more to know the key stats

uganda cricket team X twitter
Uganda qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Africa Qualifiers earlier this year. Photo: X/ @BBCWSSport
On the way to their ICC T20 World Cup debut, Uganda are all set to lock horns with Afghanistan in their maiden game, which also marks the tournament opener for both teams on Tuesday, June 4 at Providence Stadium at 6:00am IST. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

In this battle, star-studded Afghanistan do have a stronger squad. On the other hand, newbies Uganda made history by qualifying for their first-ever ICC tournament and will be keen to make a mark in it.

Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan skipper, with coach Dwayne Bravo - X/@ACB Media
Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Afghanistan Vs Uganda: Head To Head Record

This match will be the first meeting between these two nations in international cricket.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda: Highest Wicket-Takers

Skipper Rashid Khan, representing Afghanistan, holds the record as his team's highest wicket-taker with 136 wickets. On the Ugandan side, Henry Ssenyondo leads with 94 wickets.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda: Top Scorers

Mohammad Nabi stands out as the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan. Over the period from 2010 to 2024, he accumulated a notable total of 2109 runs, showcasing his prowess with the bat for his team. On the other hand, Simon Ssesazi is the top scorer for Uganda, accumulating 2072 runs from 2021 to 2024.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda: Best Bowling Figures

Rashid Khan achieved the best bowling figures for Afghanistan, delivering 2.0 overs with 1 maiden, conceding only 3 runs, and taking 5 wickets, with an economy rate of 1.50 against Ireland. Meanwhile, Dinesh Nakrani recorded the best bowling figures for Uganda, delivering 4.0 overs with 1 maiden, conceding just 7 runs, and taking 6 wickets, with an economy rate of 1.75.

