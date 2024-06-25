Cricket

AFG Vs BAN Super 8, T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Ahead of this vital Group 1 clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, here are the key stats you need to know

T20 Cricket world cup Super 8 match AFG vs IND photos_9
Rashid Khan prepares to take o dismiss India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

The T20 World Cup Super Eights heats up with a nail-biting clash that could decide the fate of several semifinal hopefuls. Afghanistan, riding high after their upset win over Australia, lock horns with Bangladesh in a do-or-die encounter on Tuesday, June 25. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Both teams will be desperate for victory at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, as it could pave the way for a historic World Cup semi-final appearance.

The T20 World Cup Super Eights just got a major plot twist! With India's thrilling 24-run victory over Australia, the upcoming match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday become even more crucial.

While Bangladesh's path to the semifinals is no longer in their own hands, they still have a fighting chance.

Afghanistan will aim for a clean win, while Bangladesh will be desperate for a massive victory, hoping for a mathematical miracle. The winner takes a giant leap towards a historic World Cup semi-final appearance, while the loser's journey ends here.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Head To Head

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have a history of close encounters, with Bangladesh winning 5 and Afghanistan 6 out of their 11 T20 meetings, recent form and the pressure of the semi-final race throw those stats out the window.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Top Scorer

Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan is the top scorer against Bangladesh from 2014 to 2023, with 219 runs in 11 matches, including an unbeaten 84. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan is the top scorer from Bangladesh, with a highest score of 70*.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Top Wicket-Takers

In terms of bowling, Shakib Al Hasan has taken 15 wickets, while Rashid Khan from Afghanistan has claimed 18 wickets in matches against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Best Bowling Figures

The best bowling figures are held by Nasum Ahmed (Bangladesh) with 4/10 and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) with 4/12.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Teenager Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old In Odisha
  2. Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Forced To Sit Out Oath Ceremony Of 18th Lok Sabha
  3. ‘Are You Defending Lt Governor?’: Supreme Court Rebukes Delhi Authority Over Tree Cutting
  4. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  2. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
  3. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  4. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  5. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler Breaks Multiple Records In Latest PGA Tour Triumph At Travelers Championship
  2. IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC 2024: India Beat Australia By 24 Runs, Qualify For Semi-Finals - As It Happened
  3. Sports News June 24 Highlights: Dominant India Crush Australia By 24 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth; IND’s Squad For Tour Of Zimbabwe Announced
  4. Peru Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 2
  5. Argentina Vs Chile Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Messi In Action At Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 2
World News
  1. Joe Biden 'Deeply Disturbed' After Texas Woman Tries To Drown 3-Year-Old Palestinian-American Child
  2. Haiti Gang Violence: Kenyan Police Leave For Controversial Deployment In UN-Led Force
  3. 'No Religious Minority Safe': Pakistan Defence Minister Makes Big Claim Amid Increased Mob Lynchings
  4. With Over 90% Muslims, Why Did Tajikistan Ban The Hijab? Explained
  5. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News June 24 Highlights: Dominant India Crush Australia By 24 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth; IND’s Squad For Tour Of Zimbabwe Announced
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages