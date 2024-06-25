The T20 World Cup Super Eights heats up with a nail-biting clash that could decide the fate of several semifinal hopefuls. Afghanistan, riding high after their upset win over Australia, lock horns with Bangladesh in a do-or-die encounter on Tuesday, June 25. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Both teams will be desperate for victory at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, as it could pave the way for a historic World Cup semi-final appearance.
The T20 World Cup Super Eights just got a major plot twist! With India's thrilling 24-run victory over Australia, the upcoming match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday become even more crucial.
While Bangladesh's path to the semifinals is no longer in their own hands, they still have a fighting chance.
Afghanistan will aim for a clean win, while Bangladesh will be desperate for a massive victory, hoping for a mathematical miracle. The winner takes a giant leap towards a historic World Cup semi-final appearance, while the loser's journey ends here.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Head To Head
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have a history of close encounters, with Bangladesh winning 5 and Afghanistan 6 out of their 11 T20 meetings, recent form and the pressure of the semi-final race throw those stats out the window.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Top Scorer
Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan is the top scorer against Bangladesh from 2014 to 2023, with 219 runs in 11 matches, including an unbeaten 84. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan is the top scorer from Bangladesh, with a highest score of 70*.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Top Wicket-Takers
In terms of bowling, Shakib Al Hasan has taken 15 wickets, while Rashid Khan from Afghanistan has claimed 18 wickets in matches against Bangladesh.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Best Bowling Figures
The best bowling figures are held by Nasum Ahmed (Bangladesh) with 4/10 and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) with 4/12.