AFG-A Vs BAN-A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan A won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh A in their ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 at the at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat on Sunday. (Match Live Blog)
Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Playing XIs
Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Jishan Alam, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Aliss Al Islam
Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bilal Sami, Shahidullah Kamal
Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh are riding high after their opening match victories, but today one team will have to face defeat as they go head-to-head. Afghanistan A defeated Sri Lanka by 11 runs, while Bangladesh secured a win against Hong Kong by 5 wickets.
Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming:
The AFG-A vs BAN-A game begins at 7 pm IST at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat and can be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.