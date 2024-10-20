Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Challenge Tigers With Early Strike| BAN- 35/1 In 4 Overs

Afghanistan A beat Sri Lanka A by 11 runs in their previous Emerging Teams Asia Cup game. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the sixth match of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan A and Bangladesh A in Al Amerat on Sunday (October 20). The two nations have recently been involved in a number of engrossing contests in the cricket field, and the budding talent of both sides will aim to dish out another clash for the ages. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the AFG-A vs BAN-A match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Oct 2024, 07:25:05 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Parvez On Fire! If the Afghan Abdalyans are challenging the Bengal Tigers A with an early strike, the wicketkeeper batter Parvez is ready to rise to the occasion! He has scored 30 runs off just 16 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes! BAN-A: 39-1 (5.2)

20 Oct 2024, 07:16:32 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: WICKETTTT!!!! Bilal Sami, who had allowed Parvez to hit two stunning shots making 12 runs, has finally broken the Tigers' partnership early in the game by dismissing Jishan for just 4 runs in the third over. What a delivery it was! a well-executed ball that just disturbed the stumps. Saif Hassan now joins Parvez at the crease. BAN-A: 25-1 (3.3)

20 Oct 2024, 07:01:28 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Thrill Begins In Oman! Bangladesh’s openers, Parvez Hossain Emon and Jishan Alam, have taken their positions at the crease as Bilal Sami opens the bowling for Afghanistan. The crowd erupts on just the second ball as Parvez crushes a SIX! BAN-A: 8-0 (1)

20 Oct 2024, 06:55:13 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: BAN Playing XIs Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Jishan Alam, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Aliss Al Islam

20 Oct 2024, 06:55:13 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG Playing XIs Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bilal Sami, Shahidullah Kamal 🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨



We are going with a solitary change from the last game, with Nangyal Kharoti making way for Qais Ahmad. 🔁



Here's our full lineup! 👍#AfghanAbdalyan | #AFGAvBDA | #MensT20EmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/JOmQ7FBrBB — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 20, 2024

20 Oct 2024, 06:47:15 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss Update Afghanistan captain Darwish Rasooli won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

20 Oct 2024, 06:24:53 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Preview Bangladesh A come into the tie after their five-wicket win in the first match of the competition against Hong Kong A, and will want to continue the winning momentum. On the other hand, Afghanistan too, will hope to ride their winning wave after handing a 11-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second game of the tournament.

20 Oct 2024, 06:15:42 pm IST Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Squads Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal (c), Qais Ahmad, Zubaid Akbari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Shahidullah, Bilal Sami, Numan Shah (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (captain), Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Wasi Siddiquee, Abu Hider Rony, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol, Maruf Mridha.