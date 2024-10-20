Cricket

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Challenge Tigers With Early Strike| BAN- 35/1 In 4 Overs

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been involved in a number of engrossing contests in the past, and the budding talent of both nations will aim to dish out another clash for the ages. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the AFG-A vs BAN-A match

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
20 October 2024
20 October 2024
Afghanistan A beat Sri Lanka A by 11 runs in their previous Emerging Teams Asia Cup game. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the sixth match of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan A and Bangladesh A in Al Amerat on Sunday (October 20). The two nations have recently been involved in a number of engrossing contests in the cricket field, and the budding talent of both sides will aim to dish out another clash for the ages. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the AFG-A vs BAN-A match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Parvez On Fire!

If the Afghan Abdalyans are challenging the Bengal Tigers A with an early strike, the wicketkeeper batter Parvez is ready to rise to the occasion! He has scored 30 runs off just 16 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes!

BAN-A: 39-1 (5.2)

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: WICKETTTT!!!!

Bilal Sami, who had allowed Parvez to hit two stunning shots making 12 runs, has finally broken the Tigers' partnership early in the game by dismissing Jishan for just 4 runs in the third over. What a delivery it was! a well-executed ball that just disturbed the stumps.

Saif Hassan now joins Parvez at the crease.

BAN-A: 25-1 (3.3)

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Thrill Begins In Oman!

Bangladesh’s openers, Parvez Hossain Emon and Jishan Alam, have taken their positions at the crease as Bilal Sami opens the bowling for Afghanistan.

The crowd erupts on just the second ball as Parvez crushes a SIX!

BAN-A: 8-0 (1)

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Jishan Alam, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Aliss Al Islam

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG Playing XIs

Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bilal Sami, Shahidullah Kamal

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss Update 

Afghanistan captain Darwish Rasooli won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Preview 

Bangladesh A come into the tie after their five-wicket win in the first match of the competition against Hong Kong A, and will want to continue the winning momentum. 

On the other hand, Afghanistan too, will hope to ride their winning wave after handing a 11-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second game of the tournament.

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Squads

Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal (c), Qais Ahmad, Zubaid Akbari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Shahidullah, Bilal Sami, Numan Shah (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (captain), Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Wasi Siddiquee, Abu Hider Rony, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol, Maruf Mridha.

Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Start Time, Live Streaming Details

The AFG-A vs BAN-A game begins at 7 pm IST at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat and can be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Challenge Tigers With Early Strike| AFG- 35/1 In 4 Overs
  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W, RSA-W Both Eyeing First-Ever Title
  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Latham Savours 'Special' Moment As New Zealand End Long Wait For India Win
  5. AFG-A Vs BAN-A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Empoli 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Kvaratskhelia Penalty Hands Partenopei Narrow Win
  2. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC Eye To Crash MSC's Home Return Party
  3. Juventus 1-0 Lazio, Serie A: Cabal Pleased To Repay Motta's Faith After Victorious Return
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Extend Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Win Over East Bengal In 400th Kolkata Derby - In Pics
  5. Inter Miami 6-2 New England: Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Powers Team To Record-Breaking MLS Season - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Burns Minor Ex-Girlfriend To Death Over Demands Of Marriage In Andhra Pradesh
  2. Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Devendra Fadnavis From Nagpur SW Seat | Full List
  3. Tempo-Bus Collision In Rajasthan Claims Lives Of 12 Family Members Including 8 Children
  4. Bahraich Violence: Demolition Notice Sparks Fear Among Shopkeepers | What Happened So Far
  5. Atishi Blames BJP's 'Dirty Politics' For Growing Air & Water Pollution In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  2. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  3. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
  5. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails