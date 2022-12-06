Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Chess: Aditya Mittal Becomes India's 77th Grandmaster

Home Sports

Chess: Aditya Mittal Becomes India's 77th Grandmaster

Sixteen-year-old Aditya Mittal has become India's 77th chess Grandmaster during an ongoing tournament in Spain.

Photo for representative purposes only.
Photo for representative purposes only. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 5:14 pm

Sixteen-year-old Aditya Mittal has become India's 77th chess Grandmaster during an ongoing tournament in Spain. (More Chess News)

The Mumbai player, who had secured three GM norms, crossed 2,500 ELO points mark during the sixth round of the ongoing Ellobregat Open tournament in Spain. He drew the game against Spain's No.1 Francisco Vallejo Pons to achieve the feat.

To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 ELO points.

 

Mittal earned his maiden GM norm at Serbia Masters 2021. Subsequently, he obtained his second GM norm at Ellobregat Open 2021. The teenager secured his third GM norm at Serbia Masters 2022. 

He is among the five players sharing the lead with five points at the ongoing Ellobregat Open.

Mittal is also the fifth Indian to achieve the GM title in 2022 after Bharath Subramaniyam, Rahul Srivatshav, V Pranav V and Pranav Anand.

Tags

Sports Chess Vishwanathan Anand Indian Grandmaster Spain All India Chess Federation International Chess Federation Sports News Indian Chess
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read