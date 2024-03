Sports

Indian Premier League 2024: Chennai Super Kings Preseason Photos

Chennai Super Kings are set to launch their title defence as they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their beloved fortress - the MA Chidambaram Stadium (also known as Chepauk) on Friday (March 22) in the opening clash of Indian Premier League 2024. CSK surprised many on the eve of the match by announcing that their long-time captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will step down from the role and opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will take on the mantle. The 27-year-old Ruturaj led the Indian team to the Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal last year, and has played 52 matches for CSK so far. The 42-year-old Dhoni underwent knee surgery last year and the 2024 season is likely to be his last one in IPL.