Sports

ATP Chennai Open: Mukund Sasikumar Enters Quarter-Final; Indian Contingent Face Mixed Day

Mukund Sasikumar of India defeated Tunisia's Moez Echargui's 7-6(4) 6-3 to enter the men's singles quarterfinal

PTI
PTI

February 8, 2024

Mukund Kumar in action at the Chennai Open. Photo - X/IndTennisDaily

Wildcard Mukund Sasikumar of India defeated Tunisia's Moez Echargui's 7-6(4) 6-3 to enter the men's singles quarterfinal of the ongoing Chennai Open on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

Earlier, Sasikumar had defeated Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in three sets and will now face Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic in the last-eight round. While Sasikumar was the only Indian in action during the day in the singles event, the doubles competition witnessed quite some players of the host nation in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

The top-seeded pair of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann of Germany were stunned 3-6 4-6 by the German duo of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

Rohan Bopanna of India holds his trophy after he and partner Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park, Melbourne on January 27, 2024. - (Photo: AP)
Rohan Bopanna At Paris Olympics 2024: Who Can The Indian Tennis Star Partner? - How It Works

BY Akshat

Advertisement

Another Indian Arjun Kadhe and his Taiwanese partner Yu Hsiou Hsu crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing to second seeds Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi of Japan 5-7 3-6.

Advertisement

However, fourth-seeded Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha defeated Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar 5-7 6-1 10-7 in the all-Indian contest. The other Indian pair -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated French duo of Dan Added and Ugo Blanchet 4-6 6-4 10-6 to move into the semifinals.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement