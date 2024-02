Just under a week ago, Rohan Bopanna proved that when it comes to excellence, age is no bar. At 43 years old, the Indian tennis star became the oldest men's Grand Slam winner, accompanying Australia's Matthew Ebden in a men's doubles triumph that sent a surge of jubilation throughout the country. (More Tennis News)

A few days after his Australian Open 2024 victory, Bopanna climbed to the top of the ATP Doubles Rankings, becoming the most experienced individual to do so in history.