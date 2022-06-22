Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Carlos Tevez Becomes Rosario Central Coach Soon After Retirement As Player

Both Rosario Central and Carlos Tevez confirmed the move on social media. The club tweeted that the 38-year-old has a 12-month contract.

Carlos Tevez presented as the new coach for Rosario Central, in Rosario, Argentina, June 21, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 9:10 am

Carlos Tévez was hired Tuesday as coach of top-tier Argentine club Rosario Central after announcing his retirement as a player earlier this month. (More Football News)

Both Rosario Central and Tévez confirmed the move on social media. The club tweeted that the 38-year-old Tévez has a 12-month contract.

Tévez played for both Manchester clubs — United and City — in the Premier League. His successful career also included spells at Boca Juniors, Corinthians, West Ham, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.

The striker won the Copa Libertadores with Boca in 2003 and the Champions League with Man United in 2008. Tévez played for Argentina in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Rosario Central is currently 22nd out of 28 teams in the Argentinian championship with four points after four matches.

