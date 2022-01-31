Monday, Jan 31, 2022
BCCI General Manager Dhiraj Malhotra Resigns, Likely To Join Delhi Capitals

Dhiraj Malhotra was appointed as BCCI's General Manager in February last year, replacing Saba Karim.

Dhiraj Malhotra has previously served as the CEO of Delhi Capitals. - File photo

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 8:17 pm

Dhiraj Malhotra, BCCI's General Manager for Game Development, has resigned from the post and is likely to head back to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. (More Cricket News)

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI.

"He put in his papers in the first week of January," the official said.

Malhotra was appointed by the BCCI in February last year, replacing former India player and selector Saba Karim.

He has served as the CEO of Delhi Capitals and could return to the franchise in a bigger role, it has been learnt.

Malhotra has also held senior positions in the International Cricket Council.

