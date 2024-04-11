PV Sindhu will look to keep her winning streak alive against Yue Han when the pair go head-to-head in a women's singles round of 16 match at the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 in Ningbo, China on Thursday. (More Badminton News)
The Indian star, unseeded here, has dropped only one game against her Chinese rival, the world number seven, so far.
Sindhu, currently 12th in the BWF World Rankings, was pushed to the limit by Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in her campaign opener on Wednesday.
After losing the opening game, the two-time Olympic medallist fought back to clinch the thriller 18-21, 21-14, 21-19 in 64 minutes. The 28-year-old Indian shuttler, who made a return to competitive action only recently, can't afford another hour-long duel in an Olympic year.
Han Yue, meanwhile, took little time to dispatch Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei in straight games 21-14, 21-14.
Currently involved in the fight for China's second Paris Olympic Games 2024 spot with more experienced He Bingjiao, Han is as fast rising star in the circuit.
A country can send two players to the Paris Games if both are ranked in the top 16 in the world rankings, based on the 1 May 2023 to 28 April 2024 period. For China, world number 2 Chen Yufei is certain to claim one of the available spots in women's singles.
PV Sindhu, who defeated He Bingjiao to win the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, is seeded 12th in the Road to Paris standings.
PV Sindhu vs Han Yue head-to-head
The former Asian Girls champion, now 24, came close to beating Sindhu in the 2022 Singapore Open quarter-final, which the Indian won 17-21, 21-11, 21-19.
In their last meeting, Sindhu tamed her Chinese opponent 21-17, 21-15 at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. This was Sindhu's fourth straight games win in five matches against Han, for a 5-0 lead in the head-to-head records.
When and Where the tournament will take place
All the matches will take place at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center, Ningbo, China from April 10-14.
Where to watch the live telecast of PV Sindhu Vs Yue Han match at the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships?
One can catch the live telecast of 2024 Badminton Asia Championships on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where can one live stream the PV Sindhu vs Yue Han match at the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships?
The official Badminton Asia YouTube channel will air the live streaming of the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships. Simultaneously, one can also stream it on SonyLiv website and app.
PV Sindhu Vs Yue Han match will be tentatively played at 4 PM IST.