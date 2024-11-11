India's top-seed PV Sindhu is ready to kickstart her Japan Masters 2024 campaign with the opening match against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Wednesday, 13 November at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan. (More Badminton News)
The 19th-ranked Sindhu played her last match in the quarter-final game against G.M Tunjung in the Denmark Open and now she will try to go past the 11th-ranked Ongbamrungphan in the opening match.
Indian shuttler has a good record of 15-1 against the Thai player in head-to-head records so far and she will try to continue her dominance over her opponent in the upcoming clash as well.
PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Japan Masters 2024: Live Streaming
The PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 will be played on Wednesday, 13 November. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST.
Where is the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?
The PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 will be played at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan.
Where to watch the live telecast of the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?
The live telecast details of the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 are not yet confirmed.
Where to watch the live streaming of the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?
Indian fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for the BWF matches in India. Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.