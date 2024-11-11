Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Live Streaming, BWF Japan Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch

PV Sindhu is set to clash with Busanan Ongbamrungphan in BWF Japan Masters 2024 on Wednesday in Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan. Here are the live streaming and other details of the women's singles badminton match

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Photo: X | PV Sindhu
India's top-seed PV Sindhu is ready to kickstart her Japan Masters 2024 campaign with the opening match against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Wednesday, 13 November at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan. (More Badminton News)

The 19th-ranked Sindhu played her last match in the quarter-final game against G.M Tunjung in the Denmark Open and now she will try to go past the 11th-ranked Ongbamrungphan in the opening match.

Indian shuttler has a good record of 15-1 against the Thai player in head-to-head records so far and she will try to continue her dominance over her opponent in the upcoming clash as well.

Lakshya Sen is the other Indian badminton player competing in the singles category. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly pair will compete in the women's doubles category.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be taking on Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round.
Japan Masters Badminton 2024 Preview: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Hope To Regain Form

BY PTI

PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Japan Masters 2024: Live Streaming

When is the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?

The PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 will be played on Wednesday, 13 November. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?

The PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 will be played at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan.

Where to watch the live telecast of the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?

The live telecast details of the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024 are not yet confirmed.

Where to watch the live streaming of the PV Sindhu Vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, first-round match of the Japan Masters 2024?

Indian fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for the BWF matches in India. Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

