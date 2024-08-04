Badminton

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen Goes Down To Defending Champion Viktor Axelsen In SF; To Play For Bronze

Sen, who lost the semifinal 22-20, 21-14, still remains in medal contention and will play the bronze medal match next

Lakshya Sen-Viktor Axelsen-Badminton-paris Olympics
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during their men's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

Lakshya Sen could not press on the advantage he gained as second ranked Viktor Axelsen came from behind in both the games to defeat the Indian and book a place in the final of the men's singles badminton tournament at the Paris Olympics.

For a tired yet valiant Lakshya Sen, the first game against defending champion proved decisive; even a brilliant start to the second didn't help as he lost 22-20, 21-14.

Sen, 22, will play Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, who lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, in the bronze medal play-off

