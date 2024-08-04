Lakshya Sen could not press on the advantage he gained as second ranked Viktor Axelsen came from behind in both the games to defeat the Indian and book a place in the final of the men's singles badminton tournament at the Paris Olympics.
For a tired yet valiant Lakshya Sen, the first game against defending champion proved decisive; even a brilliant start to the second didn't help as he lost 22-20, 21-14.
Sen, 22, will play Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, who lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, in the bronze medal play-off