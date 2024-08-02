Badminton

Lakshya Sen Beats Chou Tien-Chen In Paris Olympics Badminton QF, Becomes First Male IND Shuttler To Enter SFs

22-year-old Sen becomes the first Indian man to enter an Olympics badminton semi-final

Lakshya Sen, Paris Olympics 2024, AP Photo
India's Lakshya Sen plays against his compatriot H.S. Prannoy during their men's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

Lakshya Sen has defeated Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen to seal his spot in the semi-final at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The 22-year old becomes the first Indian man to qualify for the last-four in Olympics badminton. (Match Highlights | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Sen defeated Tien-Chen Lakshya beat Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 to advance to the semis.

Lakshya Sen made it to the quarter-finals of the men's singles badminton at the Paris Olympics 2024 on the back of some good showing. He beat fellow Indian compatriot HS Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 in an all-Indian round of 16 tie at the La Chapelle Arena on Thursday.

Prior to that, 22-year-old had also completed victories over Jonathan Christie and Julian Carraggi in the Group L round fixtures.

Prior to this fixture, Sen's head-to-head record against Chen was not good. The Taiwanese shuttler had a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head record with his first win over Lakshya dating back to 2022 in the Thomas Cup.

The only occasion Lakshya overpowered Chen was at the All England Open in 2023, where he won 21-18, 21-19.

Sen, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, will face the winner of the match between 2021 World Champion Loh kean Yew of Singapore and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the last four.

Women's singles players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the only Indians to have crossed the quarterfinal stage in Olympics. In men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth had reached the quarterfinals in 2012 London and 2016 Rio editions respectively.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  3. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
Football News
  1. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  2. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  3. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  4. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
  5. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Bounces Back To Take Bronze In Women's Singles Event - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz Reaches Final - In Pics
  3. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Cuts Short BSF DG, Special DG's Tenure; Sends Them Back To State Cadres
  2. Over 120 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Delhi Police's Impounding Yard
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Where Rescue Operations, Death Toll Stand On Day 4 | Details
  4. Prayagraj: YouTuber With 2 Lakh Subscribers Held For Placing Objects On Railway Tracks
  5. Delhi: Man Who Shot Dead Woman In Gokalpuri Road Rage Incident Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  5. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Lakshya Sen Becomes First Indian Man To Reach Semi-Finals; Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Books Finals Spot
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI