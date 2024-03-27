India's star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had an amazing run at the recent Swiss Open which remained his only tournament to have ended in the top four, the first time in the previous 16 months. With hopes to increase rankings and aiming for a spot in the Paris Olympics, he is heading towards Madrid Spain Masters 2024 to take on Japan's Koo Takahashi in the round of 32 on March 27, Wednesday. (More Badminton news)
Kidambi is not the sole Indian carrying the weight of expectations; he will be joined by Kiran George and Sathish Karunakaran in Madrid. However, India's top shuttler Lakshya Sen, who achieved success at the England Open 2024 finishing as a semi-finalist will not be taking part in this tournament.
Advertisement
World-ranked 27 Srikanth has been struggling this year in delivering a significant performance so far. He was unable to advance beyond the round of 16 in the French Open, and in the All-England Open, he was eliminated in the round of 32. However, he made a beautiful comeback in the Swiss Open, and it is anticipated that he will continue this momentum in Madrid.
When Kidambi Srikanth Vs Koo Takahashi Spain Masters 2024 badminton match will be played?
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Koo Takahashi Spain Masters 2024 round of 32 will be played on March 27, Wednesday at 9:25 PM at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur, Madrid, Spain,
Advertisement
Where to watch Kidambi Srikanth Vs Koo Takahashi Spain Masters 2024 badminton match?
All the actions of the Spain Masters 2024 badminton tournament can be live-streamed at the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV.