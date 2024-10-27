Badminton

Japan Para Badminton International 2024: Solaimalai And Kadam Stand Out As India Win 24 Medals

In the doubles final, Sukant and Dinesh fought valiantly but fell short against compatriots Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav, losing 5-21, 22-20, 16-21 to take home silver

sukant kadam in sl4 medal confirmed the bridge X
Indian para-shuttler Sukant Kadam during his match at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | The Bridge
info_icon

Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sukant Kadam delivered standout performances, helping India win an impressive 24 medals at the Japan Para Badminton International on Sunday. (More Badminton News)

India won six gold, nine silver and as many bronze medals in the tournament.

Sivarajan enjoyed a double victory, clinching gold in the men's singles SH6 class and partnering with Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy to win the top prize in men's doubles.

Sukant also excelled, taking gold in men's singles (SL4) and silver in men's doubles (SL3-SL4) with partner Dinesh Rajaiah. He triumphed over fellow Indian Tarun in a thrilling singles final, winning 21-12, 21-10, while Naveen Sivakumar and Surya Kant Yadav secured bronze medals.

In the doubles final, Sukant and Dinesh fought valiantly but fell short against compatriots Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav, losing 5-21, 22-20, 16-21 to take home silver.

"Winning gold in singles and silver in doubles is incredibly special," Sukant said in a release.

Indian double's pair of Satwik-Chirag in action at the quarterfinal round of the French Open Super 750 Badminton tournament on March 8, Friday 2024. - (Photo: X|India_AllSports)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Excludes Nine Events: What Are The After-Effects On Indian Sport?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I thank my coaches, support team, and the entire para-badminton community for their unwavering support. This victory fuels my motivation to keep pushing boundaries."

In other events, reigning Paralympic champion Kumar Nitesh claimed silver after a close match against Japan's Daisuke Fujihara, losing 16-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the SL3 finals.

In women's SU5, Manisha Ramdass captured gold by defeating Japan's Mamiko Toyoda 21-12, 21-18, while Neeraj settled for silver in the women's SL3 category after falling to Coraline Bergeron.

Neeraj also finished second in mixed doubles with Surya Kant Yadav in the SL3-SU5 category.

In men's doubles SU5, Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Ragupati won gold, while Dev Rathi and Indonesia's Bartlomiej Mroz secured silver. Hardik and Ruthick also earned silver and bronze in men's singles SU5.

In the men's doubles WH1-WH2 category, Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar Ale took home bronze, while Alphia James bagged silver in the women's singles WH2 category.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Afghans Eye Maiden Title Victory Against Seasoned Lankans
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: Tahuhu, Kerr Make The Ball Talk In Ahmedabad| IND-W - 36/3 (8)
  3. IND-W Vs NZ-W: Watch Radha Yadav's Fielding Masterclass – Jaw-Dropping Catches In 2nd ODI
  4. Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: What Went Wrong For Rohit Sharma And His Men In Pune
Football News
  1. India 0-0 Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Can IND-W Avenge Last Edition's Loss To NEP-W?
  2. Who Will Win Ballon d'Or 2024? New Era Begins As Messi, Ronaldo Not Nominated
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Matheus Cunha's Goal Helps Wolves Play Out 2-2 Draw With Brighton - In Pics
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Dortmund: Unity The Key As Nuri Sahin's Team Aims To Get Through Rough Patch
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: NCP(SP) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Day In Pics: October 27, 2024
  3. India Under 'Serious' Category In 2024 Global Hunger Index | Details
  4. Delhi Police Arrests Man For Posting Bomb Threat Messages On X For 'Attention'
  5. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  2. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  3. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
  4. Indian-born Ashwin Ramaswami Up Against Trump Ally In US Elections | Details
  5. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs