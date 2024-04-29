Badminton

India Women Vs China Women, Thomas And Uber 2024 Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs CHN-W Final Group A Clash

Having already qualified for the quarterfinals, Indian women's team will face their biggest challenge so far in the 2024 BWF Uber Cup when they take on China in their last Group A encounter on April 30, Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

The inexperienced women's team led by the young Ashmitha Chaliha has so far won both their games and the game against China will be their final game in group A. Chinese are currently on top of the group and give India a stiff challenge.

India started their campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Singapore and then handed a similar 4-1 drubbing to Thailand in their second game. With these two wins, Indian women have confirmed their ticket to the last 8.

The game on Tuesday will decide which of these two teams conquer the top spot in Group A.

Here is your guide to when and where to watch IND-W Vs CHN-W final Group A clash.

Live Streaming Details

Where will India vs China BWF Uber Cup match be played? 

The BWF Uber Cup match between India and China will be played in Chengdu, China.  

When will India vs China BWF Uber Cup match be played?

The BWF Uber Cup encounter between India and China will kick off at 7:00 AM IST on April 30.

How to watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in India and the US?

Fans in India can watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in India on the JioCinema app. Additionally fans can also watch India vs China Uber Cup live telecast in India on sports 18. In USA, the match can be viewed on Olympic Channel via olympics.com and official olympics app.

Uber Cup squad: 

Singles - Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruah

Doubles - Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker

