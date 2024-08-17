Badminton

India Reveals 39-Member Squad For Junior Badminton Asia Championships 2024

The Indian contingent, which was picked after extensive selection trials in Bengaluru, will be led by Gnana Dattu and Tanvi Reddy Andluri in the U-17 category, while Shyam Bindiganavile and Tanvi Patri will be the top singles players in the U-15 category