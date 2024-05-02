The Indian men’s badminton squad is set to face top seeded China in the Thomas Cup 2024 quarter-finals on Thursday, May 2. The defending champions qualified for the quarters as the second-best side from Group C after losing to record 14-time winners Indonesia in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)
The defending champions began on a winning note. Putting India in the lead, HS Prannoy, ninth in the world badminton rankings, defeated Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting. Prannoy lost the first game before mounting a strong comeback to win 13-21, 21-12, 21-12 against his world No. 7 opponent.
However, world No. 3 and India's favorite duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could not double India’s advantage as they lost.
Advertisement
Similarly, other Indian badmintonist also lost in their respective categories.
Live Streaming Information
When will India vs China begin?
The Thomas Cup2024, India vs China will be played on Court 1 at 2:30 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch India vs China?
The Indian fans can watch the action live from 2:30 PM IST onwards for the men's matches. The matches will be available on Sports18 TV Channel and stream on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can also stream on the BWF's YouTube channel.
Advertisement
The match line up is not out yet.