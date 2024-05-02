Badminton

India Men Vs China Men, Thomas And Uber 2024 Cup Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The defending champions began on a winning note. Putting India in the lead, HS Prannoy, ninth in the world badminton rankings, defeated Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting

Advertisement

File/AP
HS Prannoy won his match against Harry Huang to give India a 1-0 lead over England in their Thomas Cup group-stage tie in Chengdu, China. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

The Indian men’s badminton squad is set to face top seeded China in the Thomas Cup 2024 quarter-finals on Thursday, May 2. The defending champions qualified for the quarters as the second-best side from Group C after losing to record 14-time winners Indonesia in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

The defending champions began on a winning note. Putting India in the lead, HS Prannoy, ninth in the world badminton rankings, defeated Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting. Prannoy lost the first game before mounting a strong comeback to win 13-21, 21-12, 21-12 against his world No. 7 opponent.

However, world No. 3 and India's favorite duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could not double India’s advantage as they lost.

Advertisement

India's 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma in action at the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2024. - Badminton Photo
India Women Vs Japan Women, Thomas And Uber 2024 Cup Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Similarly, other Indian badmintonist also lost in their respective categories.

Live Streaming Information

When will India vs China begin?

The Thomas Cup2024, India vs China will be played on Court 1 at 2:30 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch India vs China?

The Indian fans can watch the action live from 2:30 PM IST onwards for the men's matches. The matches will be available on Sports18 TV Channel and stream on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can also stream on the BWF's YouTube channel.

Advertisement

The match line up is not out yet.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports World Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Knocked Out By Andrey Rublev In Madrid Open Quarterfinals
  6. Elections 2024: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post, ECI Bars BRS Chief KCR From Campaigning For 48 Hours
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India