The French Open Super 750 badminton tournament has seen some exceptional performances from the Indian badminton contingent. Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the departing PV Sindhu, did put up a fair fight in the tournament. (More Badminton News)
Sen won his quarter-final bout against former world champion Loh Kean Yew with a 19-21 21-15 21-13 victory that lasted for 78-minutes. Sen, who has been on a comeback trail of sorts, advanced to the semi-final and became the third Indian to do so after the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.
In the semis, he will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn who is currently ranked eight in the BWF rankings. Sen is not new to facing Vitidsarn with the duo locking horns in July 2018 at the Asia Junior Championships wherein the Indian won 21-19, 21-18.
Check the tentative IST time and schedule of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament for Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, semi-final clash:
Where to watch the French Open 2024 badminton tournament?
In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.
One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.