Badminton

Live Streaming Of Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, French Open Badminton Semi-Final

All hopes will be pinned on the star badminton duo of Satwik-Chirag as well as Lakshya Sen as he locks horns against Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final at the 94th edition of the French Open Badminton Tournament. Here's the streaming options and all you need to know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
File
Lakshya Sen will take on his old adversary in the form of Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Photo: File
info_icon

The French Open Super 750 badminton tournament has seen some exceptional performances from the Indian badminton contingent. Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the departing PV Sindhu, did put up a fair fight in the tournament. (More Badminton News)

Sen won his quarter-final bout against former world champion Loh Kean Yew with a 19-21 21-15 21-13 victory that lasted for 78-minutes. Sen, who has been on a comeback trail of sorts, advanced to the semi-final and became the third Indian to do so after the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.

India badminton head coach Pullela Gopichand speaks during a press conference in Kolkata on March 4, 2024. - PTI
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Pullela Gopichand Picks Badminton Medal Favourites

BY PTI

In the semis, he will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn who is currently ranked eight in the BWF rankings. Sen is not new to facing Vitidsarn with the duo locking horns in July 2018 at the Asia Junior Championships wherein the Indian won 21-19, 21-18.

Check the tentative IST time and schedule of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament for Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, semi-final clash:

Where to watch the French Open 2024 badminton tournament?

In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.

One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.

Tags

Live Streaming

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement