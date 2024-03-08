French Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Badminton Stars In Quarter-Final Action On TV And Online

Indian shuttlers including Olympic gold medallist PV Sindhu are in action at the French Open 2024 badminton tournament that has got underway from Tuesday, March 5. The tournament is more likely to prove a great test for the likes of Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as they look ahead for the Paris Olympics 2024. (More Badminton News)
In the earlier round, Indian doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the quarter-finals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a straight-game victory against the Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Woo Tee. They defeated the Malaysian duo 21-13, 21-12 in a round-of-16 clash on Thursday night.
Satwik-Chirag will next take on the Thai pair of Jomkoh Supak and Kedren Kittinupong for a place in the semifinal later on Friday.
In another Thursday night match, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went through to the quarters with a shocking win over Japanese duo of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-18, 21-13.
At the time of filing, Sindhu was 24-22, 17-21 in her quarter-final tie against Chen Yufei.
As action continues, here is the tentative time and schedule for the Indian badminton contingent's at French Open 750 -
Where to watch the French Open 2024 badminton tournament?
In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.
One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.