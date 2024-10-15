Badminton

Denmark Open, Day 1 India Wrap: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod Lose In Opening Round

Lakshya Sen squandered an opening game advantage against China's Lu Guang Zu, while Malvika Bansod went down to Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh on the first day of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament

File photo of Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in action at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
India's Lakshya Sen battled hard against China's Lu Guang Zu but ultimately lost in three games to make an early exit from the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Odense on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Lakshya, a 2021 World championship bronze medallist, squandered an opening game advantage, losing 21-12 19-21 14-21 to Lu in a men's singles opening round match which lasted 70 minutes.

The 22-year-old from Almora, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, had previously lost in the second round of the Arctic Open in Finland last week.

Malvika Bansod, who had reached the quarterfinals at China Open, also couldn't cross the opening hurdle, going down to Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh 13-21 12-21 in women's singles.

Panda sisters -- Rutaparna and Swetaparna -- also made a first-round exit after losing 18-21 22-24 against Chinese Taipei's Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun in women's doubles.

Lakshya, competing in his second event since the Olympics, kept pace with his Chinese rival before pulling ahead at 8-8 to take an 11-9 advantage at the break.

Lakshya Sen in action at the Paris Olympics. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Arctic Open Super 500: Lakshya Sen Bows Out In Round Of 16, Indian Challenge Ends

BY PTI

The Indian kept his nose ahead after resumption and jumped to 20-11 with a seven-point burst to comfortably pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, Lakshya surged to 8-2 but Lu rallied to narrow the gap to 11-12.

The Indian extended his lead to 16-11 but Lu's persistence paid off as he kept troubling Lakshya and reversed the situation, taking 19-18 lead. The Indian drew parity but Lu got the required two points to script a comeback.

In the decider, Lu maintained his composure and pulled ahead to 14-9, while the Indian struggled to keep pace. In a jiffy, Lu seized six match points and sealed the victory when Lakshya went long.

