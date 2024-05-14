All eyes in the badminton world turn to Bangkok this week as the Thailand Open 2024 kicks off on May 14th. This Super 500 tournament, part of the BWF World Tour circuit, holds increased importance with the Paris Olympics just months away. (More Sports News)
Leading Indian shuttlers, with HS Prannoy at the forefront, are set to compete at the Thailand Open 2024 badminton tournament, taking place at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok starting from Tuesday.
A total of 88 singles players and 103 doubles teams from around the world, including renowned players like Anders Antonsen, Kodai Naraoka, Han Yue, and Wang Zhi, will compete in their respective categories at the BWF Super 500 Series tournament.
The Thailand Open 2024 will commence with qualifying and first-round matches on May 14th, followed by the second round, quarterfinals, and semifinals on subsequent days. The tournament will culminate with the finals on Sunday, May 19th.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, the top seeds in men's doubles, aim to clinch their second Thailand Open title. They previously emerged victorious in 2019.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has also decided to withdraw from the Thailand Open in order to focus on the Paris 2024 Olympics preparation. She had also pulled out of the Uber Cup for the same reason.
India Badminton Squad
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kiran George, SK Karunakaran, Meiraba Maisnam, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Ayush Shetty, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, Ravi
Women’s singles: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Imad Farooqui Samiya, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda, Nikki Rapria
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Vimalraj Annadurai-Mayuran Kathiravan
Women’s doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa, Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda, Nikki Rapria-Nishu Rapria, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda
Mixed doubles: SK Karunakaran-Aadya Variath, B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy
Fixtures
On Tuesday, May 14th, seven Indian shuttlers are taking to the court for the qualification rounds, striving to make it through the initial rounds and secure a place in the main draw.
Thailand Open 2024 Schedule
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - starts from 7:30am IST.
First Round: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - starts from 7:30am IST
Second Round: Thursday, May 16, 2024 - starts from 10:30am IST
Quarterfinals: Friday, May 17, 2024 - starts from 10:30am IST
Semifinals: Saturday, May 18, 2024 - starts from 10:30am IST
Finals: Sunday, May 19, 2024 (TBD)
Where and how to watch live streaming and TV broadcast of Thailand Open 2024 in India?
Indian badminton fans can watch the live telecast and live streaming on Sports 18 and JioCinema. The live score can be followed on the BWF tournament software.