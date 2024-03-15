Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Crashes Out Of All England Open Badminton

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also exited in the women's doubles round of 16 of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024, after a 21-11 11-21 11-21 defeat against Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China

Advertisement
P
PTI
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
BAI%20via%20Badminton%20Photo
The top-seeded Indian shuttlers could not sustain the pressure on their rivals, and went down in a little over an hour. BAI via Badminton Photo
info_icon

World No. 1 Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the All England Badminton Championships after a straight-game defeat against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia in Birmingham. (More Badminton News)

Satwik and Chirag on Thursday night lost 16-21 15-21 against the Indonesians, who were champions here in 2022.

The top-seeded Indian shuttlers, who had won the French Open last week, could not sustain the pressure on their rivals, the third seeds, and went down in a little over an hour.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also exited in the women's doubles round of 16, after a 21-11 11-21 11-21 defeat against Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China.

Advertisement
Lakshya Sen after beating Anders Antonsen at the All England Open in Birmingham on March 14, 2024. - BWF Screengrab
All England Open: Lakshya Sen Beats Anders Antonsen, Enters Quarter; PV Sindhu Loses

BY PTI

Later today, India's Lakshya Sen will face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, a 2021 champion here, in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Earlier, Sen had recorded a stunning three-game win over world No. 3 Anders Antonsen to progress to the quarterfinals. Sen won 24-22 11-21 21-14.

However, it was curtains for double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu as she slipped to a 19-21 11-21 loss to her nemesis and world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement