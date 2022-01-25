Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Enters Women’s Singles Semis

Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets on Tuesday, will face Madison Keys in the semifinal of Australian Open 2022.

Australian Open 2022: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Enters Women’s Singles Semis
Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Jessica Pegula in quarterfinal of Australian Open 2022. - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 3:59 pm

Top-ranked Ash Barty moved into the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 21 Jessica Pegula. (More Tennis News)

The 2021 Wimbledon champion is aiming to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since 1978.

She will next face 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys for a place in the final. It's Barty's second trip to the semifinals at Melbourne Park — she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in 2020.

Related stories

Australian Open 2022: Madison Keys Enters First Grand Slam Semis In 4 Years

Australian Open 2022: Top Seed Ash Barty Storms Into Quarterfinals

She says "I've grown as a person. I've grown as a player. I feel like I’m a more complete player."

Keys is back in the last four for the second time after losing to Serena Williams in the semifinals in 2015.

Barty saved the only break point she faced against Pegula and converted five of the nine chances she had to break serve.

Keys beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena on Day 9.

Tags

Sports Tennis Ashleigh Barty Jessica Pegula Madison Keys Australian Open 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Happy Republic Day 2022: Olympians Urge Indians To Play A Sport

Happy Republic Day 2022: Olympians Urge Indians To Play A Sport

ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma Regains Top Spot Among Batters

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Face Nimble-Footed Korea In Semis

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: COVID Breaches Bio Bubble In Bengaluru, STAR Sports Team, Players Hit

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Survives Five-set Thriller To Enter Semis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies