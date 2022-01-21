Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Australian Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka Overpowers Elina Svitolina Into Fourth Round

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka will next face either Barbora Krejcikova or Jelena Ostapenko.

Australian Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka Overpowers Elina Svitolina Into Fourth Round
Victoria Azarenka plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open 2022. - AP

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:29 am

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is into the fourth round for the first time since 2016 after overpowering 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 at Melbourne Park. (More Tennis News)

Azarenka accumulated nearly twice as many winners, 17, as unforced errors, nine, and never faced a break point. Svitolina made mistake after mistake, 26 unforced errors in all. Azarenka improved to 5-0 against Svitolina.

The 24th-seeded Azarenka won the title at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, and she also has been the runner-up at the US Open three times, most recently in 2020. She next will play No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova or No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko, who each has won the French Open.

Since a quarterfinal run in Australia in 2016, Azarenka lost first-round matches last year and in 2019, and missed the hard-court tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2020. 
 

Tags

Sports Australian Open Australian Open 2022 Tennis Victoria Azarenka Elina Svitolina Barbora Krejcikova Jelena Ostapenko Grand Slam
