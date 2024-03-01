Sports

AUS Vs NZ, 1st Test: Cameron Green-Josh Hazlewood Stand, Nathan Lyon Put Australia On Top After Day 2

Australia lost two early wickets in the third innings, but still ended Day 2 (Friday, March 1, 2024) well and truly on top. At stumps, the visitors led by 217 runs and with eight wickets in hand, will be eyeing a target big enough that shuts out New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve. First it was Cameron Green (174 not out off 275 balls) and Josh Hazlewood's record 10th-wicket stand, and then Nathan Lyon's four-wicket haul that made it Australia's day. The hosts now need a special performance in the field on Day 3 to stay in contention.