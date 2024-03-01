Sports

AUS Vs NZ, 1st Test: Cameron Green-Josh Hazlewood Stand, Nathan Lyon Put Australia On Top After Day 2

Australia lost two early wickets in the third innings, but still ended Day 2 (Friday, March 1, 2024) well and truly on top. At stumps, the visitors led by 217 runs and with eight wickets in hand, will be eyeing a target big enough that shuts out New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve. First it was Cameron Green (174 not out off 275 balls) and Josh Hazlewood's record 10th-wicket stand, and then Nathan Lyon's four-wicket haul that made it Australia's day. The hosts now need a special performance in the field on Day 3 to stay in contention.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

Australia's Usman Khawaja bats off the bowling of New Zealand's Matt Henry on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

1/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Steve Smith is bowled by New Zealand's Tim Southee on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

2/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Nathan Lyon, right, bowls to New Zealand's Tom Blundell on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

Advertisement
3/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Matt Henry bends backwards to avoid a delivery while batting against Australia on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

Advertisement
4/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, throws his head back after being caught out from the bowling of Australia's Pat Cummins, left, on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

Advertisement
5/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Mitchell Start, right, flinches after New Zealand's Kane Williamson, left, and Will Young collide and Williamson is run out on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

Advertisement
6/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Mitchell Start, second left, flinches after New Zealand's Kane Williamson, left, and Will Young, right, collide and Williamson is run out on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

7/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Matt Henry covers his eyes after bowling to Australia's Cameron Green on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

8/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Matt Henry, left, fields off his own bowling in front of Australia's Josh Hazlewood on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

9/9
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2
New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test: Day 2 | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia'a Cameron Green, right, celebrates scoring 150 runs against New Zealand as teammate Josh Hazlewood watches on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.

Tags

New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket Series

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement