Australia's Usman Khawaja bats off the bowling of New Zealand's Matt Henry on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Steve Smith is bowled by New Zealand's Tim Southee on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Nathan Lyon, right, bowls to New Zealand's Tom Blundell on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Matt Henry bends backwards to avoid a delivery while batting against Australia on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, throws his head back after being caught out from the bowling of Australia's Pat Cummins, left, on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Mitchell Start, right, flinches after New Zealand's Kane Williamson, left, and Will Young collide and Williamson is run out on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Mitchell Start, second left, flinches after New Zealand's Kane Williamson, left, and Will Young, right, collide and Williamson is run out on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Matt Henry covers his eyes after bowling to Australia's Cameron Green on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Matt Henry, left, fields off his own bowling in front of Australia's Josh Hazlewood on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia'a Cameron Green, right, celebrates scoring 150 runs against New Zealand as teammate Josh Hazlewood watches on the second day of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand.