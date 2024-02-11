ATP Bengaluru Open 2024 Tennis Tournament Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The Bengaluru Open 2024 is all set to commence on Monday at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on hard courts. The event promises an exciting showcase of tennis talent, with India's top player Sumit Nagal leading the charge. (More Tennis News)
Nagal, who is currently ranked 121st in the tennis rankings, has recently had an impressive run to the second round of the Australian Open last month. He is the 2017 champion of the Bengaluru Open and his first-round opponent will be Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France, who is currently ranked 235th in the world.
The tournament promises to be highly competitive, with Italy's top seed, Luca Nardi, ranked just seven places above Nagal. In his opening match, Nardi will face a qualifier, which should make for an exciting start to the tournament. Adding to the excitement is former world No. 25 Vasek Pospisil of Canada, who is known for his doubles prowess and has been granted a wildcard entry in the singles category.
Local fans have more to cheer about with Indian talents Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev securing wildcard entries for the singles main draw. The dynamic duo of Ramkumar and Saketh Myneni, winners of the Bengaluru Open doubles title in 2022, will join forces again on the court.
In the doubles category, N Sriram Balaji has partnered with Germany's Andre Begemann, entering as the third seed in the 16-team draw. Their first challenge awaits in a clash with the German pair of Mark Wallner and Jakob Schnaitter.
The top-seeded doubles team comprises France's Dan Added and South Korea's Yun Seong Chung, the latter having clinched the Bengaluru Open doubles title last year with compatriot Yu Hsiou Hsu. Australia's Matthew Romios and Poland's Piotr Matuszewski round off the formidable lineup as the second seed in the doubles category.
On Sunday, six Indian tennis players will participate in the singles qualifying rounds of the Bengaluru Open 2024 tennis tournament, which will conclude on February 18.
Indian tennis players at Bengaluru Open 2024:
: Sumit Nagal (2), Ramkumar Ramanathan (WC), SD Prajwal Dev (WC)
: Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Karan Singh, Manish Ganesh, Adil Kalyanpur, Mukund Sasikumar, S Vishwakarma.
: N Sriram Balaji-Andre Begemann (3), Siddhant Banthia-SD Prajwal Dev, Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta-Manish Sureshkumar, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli-Nikki Kaliyanda Poonacha
Live streaming details of the Bengaluru Open 2024 tennis tournament:
The Bengaluru Open 2024 tennis tournament will be live-streamed on the ATP Tour website. There is no live telecast of the Bengaluru Open 2024 on any TV channel in India.