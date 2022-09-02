Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Pakistan Face Hong Kong In Do-or-die Match - Stats Preview

After losing to arch-rivals India in the first match, Pakistan take on Hong Kong in the sixth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 2). (More Cricket News)

Pakistan would be fighting for their survival in the Asia Cup 2022 as they take on Hong Kong in the sixth game of the tournament. Pakistan started poorly losing against India in their opening game and loss here would be the end of the road for the side. Hong Kong comes here with a big loss against India, but the side did show sparks of brilliance.

Pakistan played three One Day Internationals against Hong Kong but are yet to face them in Twenty-20 International cricket.

Hong Kong will become the 19th team to play against Pakistan in Twenty-20 international cricket. They qualified for the main round of the Asia Cup after finishing top in the qualifying round in Al Amerat, Oman last week. Hong Kong’s greatest achievement in the Twenty-20 International format came eight years ago, toppling Bangladesh in the First Round of the 2014 Twenty-20 World Cup.

The 'Men in Green' have won three and lost two in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played. Hong Kong also have won three and lost two in their last five matches played in Twenty-20 International cricket.

Pakistan, ranked third in ICC rankings in Twenty-20, have won 117, lost 66, tied three and abandoned five in 191 matches played so far. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have won 21 and lost 32 in 53 matches played so far. They are ranked 20th in the latest ICC rankings.

PERFORMANCE IN TWENTY-20 CRICKET

(Type - Rankings - P - W - L - T - N/R - Success%)

Pakistan - 3 - 191 - 117 - 66 - 3 - 5 - 63.35;

Hong Kong - 20 - 53 - 21 - 32 - 0 - 0 - 39.62.

