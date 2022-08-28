Asia Cup Cricket 2022, India Vs Pakistan: Other Sports Rivalries Between 'Warring' Nations

Yet another installment of one of the fiercest rivalries in international sports will play out when India take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).

It's no ordinary rivalry. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and they continue to engage in never-ending skirmishes. That's why cricket ceases to be just a sport when they play, and becomes a symbol of nationalistic pride.

Here's a look at five similar rivalries in team sports:

USA vs Russia/USSR

They may not have squared off on the battlefield in the literal sense. But in every other sphere, the superpowers went at each other’s throats, or undermined each other. At the height of the Cold War, the US boycotted the 1980 Moscow Games and the Russians responded by ignoring the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. But they did have some memorable confrontations, perhaps none more than the 1972 Olympics men's basketball final. Russia won the controversial game 51-50 after some contentious refereeing. The US team refused to accept their silver medals and officially protested, but their appeal was not successful.

El Salvador vs Honduras

There are many wars, but nothing like the Football War between El Salvador and Honduras. The two Central American countries have long had a history, and the relationship reached a breaking point in 1969 with El Salvador launching an attack against Honduras on July 14. In such a fraught background, the two teams had to play a 1970 World Cup qualifier. Each won the first two matches. The playoff was held in Mexico, which El Salvador won 3-2.

Germany vs Netherlands

The events of World War II made bitter rivals of the two European nations. "To them, beating us is the best thing there is. They hate us so much more than we hate them," former German midfielder Karl-Heinz Forster once said. The Germans have held the upper hand in the rivalry. In five World Cup meetings, Germany have two wins, including the 1974 Munich final, while Holland have nil. Overall, the Germans lead the head to head 16-12.

Croatia vs Serbia/Yugoslavia

In just 30 years as a sovereign country, Croatia has managed to etch sporting landmarks, with second and third place finishes in the football World Cup, and success in handball and water polo. But their rivalry with Serbia/Yugoslavia in water polo is legendary. Croatia stunned Yugoslavia in the 1996 Olympics quarters, but then lost two big fixtures, the 1997 European Championship and the 1998 World Championship 1998. Serbia then denied Croatia at the 2015 World Championships and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Canada vs Russia

They are the two largest countries in the world, and they don't always see eye to eye when it comes to global policies. But the two countries often found a common calling in the rink, even organising the Summit Series, meant for the best ice hockey players. The Canada vs USSR rivalry continued in different tournaments. They remain the two most successful teams in the sport, and form the big six along with the United States, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic.