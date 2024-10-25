Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are not "feeling sorry" for themselves ahead of welcoming Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium, despite their depleted squad. (More Football News)
Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, who went off in their Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, are all injury doubts for this match, while Martin Odegaard is also unavailable.
Arteta also has to contend with a suspension, with William Saliba out after being sent off against Bournemouth in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat last weekend.
The Gunners have a worrying record without the Frenchman in their starting line-up; he has missed just 11 games since his debut in 2022, with Arsenal boasting a 74%-win rate with him in the side compared to just 45.5% without him.
Arsenal are, however, in good form against Liverpool at home, winning their last two such Premier League matches, and Arteta is upbeat ahead of their latest clash against the Reds.
"This is the game. We obviously don't want to be in this situation, but we are lucky to have the squad we have and the attitude to react to difficult situations," Arteta said.
"We don't feel sorry for ourselves, we face it, and we know how good we are.
"We have different options [in defence]. That partnership [between William Saliba and Gabriel] has been very stable but we have to find a solution.
"[There's] so much going on with the backline, but we have had to adapt to that and the versatile players have been really useful.
"We had a day off after the Champions League and two days to prepare the game. This is a big match, a big opportunity, and we love these kind of matches at the Emirates. The team is really looking forward to it.
"We have to maintain playing with dominance and belief. Our belief, energy and commitment is needed in a big match like this."
Liverpool sit top of the table going into the weekend's fixtures having lost just one of their 12 matches under Arne Slot so far. Arsenal are currently four points adrift of the pacesetters, who could sit second by kick-off if Manchester City beat Southampton.
Arteta was full of praise for the work Slot has done since moving to Merseyside, but brushed off the idea that this game was his biggest test as Arsenal boss so far.
"Arne Slot's start has been very good. They are in a really great moment and run. They're a team who, for nine years, have been competing at the highest level.
"We have had very difficult and challenging moments, but I don't think this is one of them. We are so energised; the atmosphere will be tremendous, and we are really looking forward to the game.
"I never think about losing. I don't spend one second on the preparation thinking about if we lose it. It is just very bad luck [with the injuries].
"They are difficult issues and traumatic injuries. International ones are difficult to control. It can happen, but it is about how we can react to it and change it. The team have to mentally adapt to that and maintain the belief that even with the team like this, we are still a great team."