Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Arsenal Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League 2021-22: Gunners Secure Last-Gasp Victory

The match looked on course for a draw but an own goal by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa gave Arsenal an important 2-1 victory in Premier League 2021-22.

Arsenal Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League 2021-22: Gunners Secure Last-Gasp Victory
Alexandre Lacazette (L) celebrates after Arsenal's winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in EPL. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 8:59 am

Arsenal kept their Premier League 2021-22 top-four push moving in the right direction as a last-gasp winner secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The Gunners had looked on course to lose ground on the sides above them after gifting Wolves an early lead, but Alexandre Lacazette’s effort from a tight angle in the 95th minute was palmed into his own net by goalkeeper Jose Sa to complete the comeback.

Hwang Hee-chan took advantage of a poor back pass by defender Gabriel to score into an empty net in the 10th minute, putting Wolves on course to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth place.

Related stories

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Goal Drought As Manchester United Beat Brighton 2-0 In Premier League

Premier League 2021-22: Christian Eriksen Receives Warm Welcome From Brentford Fans

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester United’s Lean Spell Continues With Draw Vs Southampton

But club-record signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season with a smart turn and finish in the 82nd.

And Pepe turned provider in injury time, exchanging passes with Lacazette to set the French striker through on goal.

His shot appeared to be heading wide but deflected off Sa’s outstretched hand and into the net to complete the turnaround for Mikel Arteta’s side —who now sit just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

For Wolves, it was the first time since November 2018 that it lost a league game after scoring first — a streak of 45 matches.

Tags

Sports Arsenal Vs Wolves Premier League 2021-22 EPL Nicolas Pepe Alexandre Lacazette Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal Mikel Arteta Jose Sa Football
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Barcelona Vs Napoli, Europa League 2021-22: Catalans Advance To Round Of 16 With 4-2 Victory

Barcelona Vs Napoli, Europa League 2021-22: Catalans Advance To Round Of 16 With 4-2 Victory

BAN Vs AFG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das Give Bangladesh Steady Start

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Schalke, German Football Team, Remove Gazprom's Logo From Jerseys

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Sebastian Vettel Not To Compete In Formula One Russian Grand Prix In September  

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: UAE Beat Ireland To Win Global Qualifier A

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

PHOTO GALLERY

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland