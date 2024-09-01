Sports

Brighton took advantage of Declan Rice being sent off early in the second half to rally for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. Arsenal was 1-0 up and looked in control when Rice was shown a second yellow card in the 49th minute, apparently for nudging the ball to the side as Joel Veltman tried to take a quick free kick near the sideline deep inside Brighton's half. Veltman kicked Rice from behind in the process and the home crowd was screaming for the Brighton player to get sanctioned, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to show Rice a red card instead. Kai Havertz had put Arsenal ahead in the 38th with a lob over goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and had a chance to restore Arsenal's lead when he ran through on goal again in the 74th but his low shot was saved that time.

Brighton's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, right, duels for the ball with Brighton's Yasin Ayari, front left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Gabriel reacts after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, jumps for the ball with Brighton's Georginio Rutter during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, left, makes a save in front of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood, left, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Declan Rice, second left, discusses with referee Chris Kavanagh, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, duels for the ball with Brighton's Joao Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.

