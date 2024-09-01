Brighton's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, right, duels for the ball with Brighton's Yasin Ayari, front left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel reacts after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, jumps for the ball with Brighton's Georginio Rutter during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, left, makes a save in front of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Brighton's Yankuba Minteh, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood, left, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Declan Rice, second left, discusses with referee Chris Kavanagh, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, duels for the ball with Brighton's Joao Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London.