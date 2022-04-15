Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Anya Shrubsole, England's Star Of 2017 World Cup Final Against India, Announces Retirement

Anya Shrubsole had famously taken six for 46, which remains her career best figures, against India in the World Cup final against India.

Anya Shrubsole, England's Star Of 2017 World Cup Final Against India, Announces Retirement
Anya Shrubsole played eights Tests, 86 ODIs and 79 T20s taking 19, 106 and 102 wickets respectively. Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 8:20 am

England pacer Anya Shrubsole, a two-time Women's World Cup winner, on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket after a 14-year-old career. (More Cricket News)

The 30-year-old, known for her sharp inswingers, played eights Tests, 86 ODIs and 79 T20s taking 19, 106 and 102 wickets respectively.

Shrubsole had famously taken six for 46, which remains her career best figures, against India in the World Cup final against India five years ago. 

She was also part of 2009 victorious squad and more recently the team that lost to Australia in the final earlier this month.

"I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years. To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away," she said in a statement.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I'd have been happy with one game. There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's in 2017."

