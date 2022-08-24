Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Angelique Kerber Announces Pregnancy, Pulls Out Of US Open 2022

Angelique Kerber won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She is currently ranked 52nd.

Angelique Kerber hasn't competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1.
Angelique Kerber hasn't competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 8:42 pm

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn't a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. (More Tennis News)

The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018.

She hasn't competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd.

“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it's for the best possible reason,” Kerber wrote Wednesday. “I will miss all of you.”

Related stories

Sania Mirza Pulls Out Of US Open Due To Injury

US Open 2022 Prize Money Revealed: How Much Singles Winners Will Get And What Is Total Purse?

Cincinnati Open 2022: Borna Coric Spoils Rafael Nadal Return From Injury Lay-Off Ahead Of US Open

She also said: “Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I'm grateful for the new path I'm heading to. To be honest, I'm nervous and excited at the same time.”

Play in the main draw of the U.S. Open begins Monday.

Tags

Sports Tennis Angelique Kerber Pregnancy US Open 2022 US Open US Open Tennis Flushing Meadows WTA Wimbledon Australian Open Grand Slam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read