Alyssa Healy Appointed Australia Women's Vice-Captain, Likely To Lead During India Tour

Alyssa Healy is likely to lead Australia in the tour of India in December after the star wicket-keeper-batter was named the vice-captain of the women's team on Thursday. Healy takes over from Rachael Haynes, who retired from international cricket last month. (More Cricket News)

With World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning still on her indefinite break, Healy could be donning the skipper's cap for the team's upcoming assignments that include five T20Is in India before the home series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.

Lanning had taken an indefinite break to focus on her self following Australia's successful Commonwealth Games campaign which saw them win the title in August.

"It's a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy of any Australian team, let alone one that's tasted as much success as this one," Healy was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Rach played a key role in supporting Meg as well as driving the values and culture of the team and while she leaves big shoes to fill, I'm looking forward to helping lead this side alongside Meg and Shell.

"It's a really exciting time to be involved with this team; we've seen personnel changes as well as the emergence of incredible young talent, and with a T20 World Cup and away Ashes just around the corner, I'm looking forward to this next chapter of my career."

The 32-year-old is not new to the roll having served as the temporary vice-captain in the multi-format series against India last year in Haynes absence.

"We're delighted that Alyssa has agreed to take on the role of vice-captain and look forward to the contribution she can make in tandem with Meg," said Shawn Flegler, Head of Performance, Women's Cricket and National Selector.

"Alyssa is an outstanding leader on and off the field and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"We have great confidence in Alyssa, Meg and Shelley leading the team during an exciting 12-month period that will see the team defend its T20 World Cup title and look to retain the Ashes on English soil."

Last month, Shelly Nitschke was named the team's new full-time coach. CA has also announced that Dan Marsh and Scott Prestwidge would serve as Nitschke's new assistants.

"Dan and Scott are high quality coaches and we're thrilled to have them join Shelley and the team," Flegler said. "Both have previously spent time with the group, are highly respected and bring complementary skills, knowledge and experience.

"Dan played a pivotal role working with the spinners during the Commonwealth Games and Scott has provided support to the fast bowlers on several occasions, it's great to have them on board full-time."