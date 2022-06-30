Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das Steps Down On Health Grounds

Kushal Das was appointed All India Football Federation general secretary in 2010. His tenure has often been marred by controversies.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das has been on leave since June 20 on health grounds.
AIFF general secretary Kushal Das has been on leave since June 20 on health grounds. Twitter (Indian Football Team)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:23 pm

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das on Wednesday resigned from his post on ‘health grounds’, ending his 12-year tenure which was often marred with controversies. (More Football News)

Das, who was appointed to the top post in 2010, has been on leave since June 20 on health grounds, though many in football circles said he was kept out of his job by the Committee of Administrators on other grounds.

“Yes, he has resigned on health grounds,” one top source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Das sent the resignation to the CoA which is currently running Indian football after the Praful Patel-led dispensation was ousted by the Supreme Court for not holding elections on time.

Das’ tenure as AIFF General Secretary roughly coincides with that Patel’s presidency. The Comptroller and Auditor General recently ordered audit of accounts of the AIFF for the period coinciding with Patel's tenure.

Related stories

Indian Football Administration: FIFA Sets Deadlines For AIFF To Clean Up The Mess And Possible Avoid Ban

Indian Football Administration: AIFF Units Tell FIFA-AFC Team, Supreme Court Intervention 'Out Of Necessity'

AIFF Elections: New Body For Indian Football Should Be In Position By September End, Says SY Quraishi

Das was also accused of alleged molestation of employees at the workplace though the AIFF's integrity officer has given him a clean chit.

Tags

Sports All India Football Federation Kushal Das Committee Of Administrators Supreme Court Praful Patel Football
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read