Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

After WPL, Now Pro Kabaddi League Plans To Launch Women's Version

Home Sports

After WPL, Now Pro Kabaddi League Plans To Launch Women's Version

Mashal Sports, the organisers of PKL which is now in its 10th year, said they are planning to launch the league in collaboration with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF).

With the Men's version already a hit, PKL plans to introduce a Women's version soon.
With the Men's version already a hit, PKL plans to introduce a Women's version soon. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 1:41 pm

Buoyed by the success of the men's event, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League are now exploring the possibility of launching a professional franchise-based women's tournament in the country. (More Sports News)

Mashal Sports, the organisers of PKL which is now in its 10th year, said they are planning to launch the league in collaboration with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF). 

The women's version of PKL will follow in the footsteps of cricket's Women's Premier League, which is set to make its debut on March 4 in Mumbai.

Related stories

Women's Premier League: American Seamer Tara Norris Wants To Learn From Top Cricketers

Women's Premier League: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Mumbai Indians In Inaugural Edition

Women's Premier League Great Platform To Make India Comeback: Poonam Yadav

"Our plans for a professional women's kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men's league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India," CEO of Mashal Sports and PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami said in a statement.

"We will be working with our various stakeholders, including the AKFI and the International Kabaddi Federation to launch the women's league."         

A test tournament, Women's Kabaddi Challenge, involving three teams -- Firebirds, IceDivas and StormQueens -- had already been organised in 2016.

Former India captain V Tejeswini Bai, who led the country to its last Asian Games gold medal in 2014 Incheon, said a big dream will be fulfilled if the women's league takes shape.

"Ever since the launch of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, women kabaddi players in India have aspired for a professional kabaddi league of their own," Tejeswini, who captained StormQueens, said. 

"Now, a women's version of PKL will be a big dream-come-true for every woman kabaddi athlete in India, and also for women kabaddi athletes from other countries," added the Arjuna Awardee.

India's leading male kabaddi players also echoed similar sentiments. 

"Pro Kabaddi has transformed the lives and image of men kabaddi athletes across India," said former India captain Ajay Thakur.         

Thakur's views were seconded by Pardeep Narwal, the highest point-scoring raider of PKL.

"The quality and popularity of Pro Kabaddi League has enabled us to acquire pride and respect as kabaddi players. I know that a women's PKL will guarantee the same recognition and reward for our women athletes."

Tags

Sports Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Kabaddi Women's Premier League WPL Cricket Women's Cricket Indian Kabaddi Mashal Sports
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read