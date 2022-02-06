Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea In Dramatic Final To Lift Ninth Title

South Korea were leading 2-0 at half-time but goals from Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Xiao Yuyi scripted China’s comeback at the DY Patil Stadium.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea In Dramatic Final To Lift Ninth Title
China's Kang Gaae celebrates after scoring against South Korea in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 final. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 7:47 pm

China came back from two goals down to defeat Korea 3-2 in a dramatic final and clinch their record-extending ninth title of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai on Sunday. (More Football News)

Korea looked to be cruising to their maiden crown after taking a 2-0 lead at half-time but China fought back after the breakthrough goals from Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Xiao Yuyi, who netted the winner deep into added time to seal her side the title at the DY Patil Stadium.

China entered the final chasing a record-extending ninth AFC Women’s Asian Cup title against a Korea side who had never laid their hands on the coveted trophy.

Related stories

All India Football Federation AGM: Dissent, Shame Leave Praful Patel On Sticky Wicket

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Playoffs: Vietnam Beat Chinese Taipei To Book 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Spot

China, unbeaten in seven previous meetings with Korea, started the game brightly and had the first look at goal within seconds when Wu Chengshu played the ball to Tang Jiali just above the area, but the midfielder’s effort was easily dealt with by Korea goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi.

China continued to press with Zhang Xin trying from 35 yards out while Wang Shuang saw her effort in the 10th minute saved by Kim.

Korea began to see more of the ball as the half progressed and were rewarded with their first look at goal in the 27th minute, with Lee Geum-min breaking into the box before sending a cross to Choe Yu-Ri to score the 100th goal of the tournament.

With Korea in the ascendancy, China survived a scare at the half-hour mark, goalkeeper Zhou Yu pulling off a point-blank save to deny Lim Seon-Joo’s header off a free-kick.

China, however, suffered more woe in the closing stages of the first half when a VAR review saw Korea awarded a penalty following Yao Lingwei’s handball, with Ji So-yun converting from the spot.

China head coach Shui Qingxia sent on Xiao Yuyi and Zhang Rui at the start of the second half to force their way back into the game but South Korea gave them little room to operate in the early stages.

China, however, received a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty after Lee Young-ju’s handball, with Tang Jiali netting from the spot in the 68th minute. Boosted by the goal, China began to dictate play and drew level four minutes later thanks to some poor defending by Korea.

Goalscorer Tang did well to beat two Korea defenders before sending a delightful cross into the six-yard-box for an unmarked Zhang Linyan to nod home the equaliser. Korea could have then won it at the death with Zhou Yu pulling off a one handed save before defender Wang Xiaoxue blocked Son Hwa-Yeon’s effort.

Having escaped, China broke South Korean hearts in added time with Xiao Yuyi stunningly finishing off Wang Shanshan’s assist.

Tags

Sports AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 China Women Vs South Korea Women Women's Football Football China Women's National Football Team South Korea Women’s National Football Team Asian Football Confederation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI: Dominant India Make It A Special Win At Motera On 1000th ODI

IND Vs WI: Dominant India Make It A Special Win At Motera On 1000th ODI

Ex-Australia Coach Justin Langer Apologises, Stresses ‘Some Took His Working Style As Too Intense’

All India Football Federation AGM: Dissent, Shame Leave Praful Patel On Sticky Wicket

Live Streaming, East Bengal Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Suresh Raina Bereaved: Former India Cricketer's Father Dies Of Cancer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia