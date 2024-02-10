Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview - In Pics

The build-up to the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final continued with both Qatar and Jordan camps speaking to the media. The teams continued to train under the lights in Qatar ahead of their big Saturday clash, too, with eager fans waiting in the wings to meet their heroes.

February 10, 2024

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Jordan's Salem Al Ajalin, left, and Qatar's Hasan Al Haydos pose next to the Asian Cup trophy ahead of a press conference in Doha, Qatar. Jordan will play Qatar on Saturday for the soccer final of the Asian Cup.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Jordan's head coach Lhoussanine Ammouta, left, and Qatar's head coach Bartolome Marquez shake hands in front of the Asian Cup trophy ahead of a press conference in Doha, Qata.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

The Asian Cup trophy is on displayed ahead of a press conference in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

The ball of the Asian Cup is on displayed ahead of a press conference in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Jordan players attend a training session in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Jordan players attend a training session in Doha, Qata.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Vs Jordan, Preview | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Jordan players attend a training session in Doha, Qatar.

