Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
ACA Stadium In Guwahati To Host Maiden Indian Premier League Matches

ACA Stadium In Guwahati To Host Maiden Indian Premier League Matches

While Rajasthan Royals will play against Punjab Kings in the first match and take on Delhi Capitals in the second one at the ACA Stadium, they will play their remaining home games in Jaipur.

Guwahati was allotted two Rajasthan Royals matches in April 2020, but were cancelled due to COVID-19 Twitter

Updated: 17 Feb 2023 9:14 pm

Guwahati will host its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in April with the BCCI allotting two Rajasthan Royals 'home' games to the Northeastern city on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Rajasthan Royals will play against Punjab Kings in the first match and take on Delhi Capitals in the second one, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) CEO Pritam Mahanta said.

"We are glad to announce that ACA Stadium, Guwahati will host two matches of Tata IPL on April 5 and April 8, 2023," he said in a statement.

"Guwahati will be the 'home' venue for Rajasthan Royals," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will play the remaining of their home games in Jaipur.

Guwahati was allotted two Rajasthan Royals matches in April 2020, but they had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions.

The Jaipur-based franchise earlier partnered with the ACA for a cricket academy, which is now functional at the ACA Stadium.

The BCCI on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming IPL. A total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days, starting March 31.

