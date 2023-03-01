Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Says Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' Is A Trunk-Filled With Emotions

Priyanka Chopra Says Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' Is A Trunk-Filled With Emotions

The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category against Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 9:56 am

Actor Priyanka Chopra has recently watched filmmaker Guneet Monga's documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' that has got the Oscar 2023 nomination. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka shared a poster of the film and tagged the team of the documentary.

She wrote, "A trunk-filled with emotions! One of the most heartwarming documentaries I've watched recently...loved it! Big shout out to @kartikigonsalves @guneetmonga for bringing this amazing story to life (red heart emoji)."

Guneet Monga re-shared the posts on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra. You are the best (red heart and elephant emojis)." She also added, "We are over the moon @priyankachopra. We love you so so much."

Last month after Oscar's annoucement, Guneet shared a post and wrote, "The Elephant Whisperers is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie. I am beyond grateful for @kartikigonsalves (the Director), who discovered this sacred bond and trusted us with the story so pure and surreal. Goes without saying, *thank you* the incredible team @netflix - you not just empower dreams, you make them come true!"

"Today's nomination strengthens my faith in stories with heart and people who tirelessly submit themselves to a larger vision. It is truly for them! It is the innocence and honesty that transcended these boundaries and made The Elephant Whisperers travel from a small quaint town of Ooty to the biggest stage of Cinema! My dear team @sikhya - this nomination is a big reward in itself, let's take the final leap with the same faith!" she added.

"Thank you @academy this is just simply incredible! We have come so far @achinjain20 (The Producer). Let's do this See you at the Oscars! RRR and All That Breathes. OMG! This is for INDIA," she concluded.

The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category against Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate. The plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

