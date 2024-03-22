Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Married To Mexican Model Grecia Munoz, Say Reports | Who Is She

Zomato Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal reportedly tied knot with Grecia Munoz, a Mexican model, and the couple returned from their honeymoon in February this year.
In her Instagram bio, Grecia Munoz, says she is “now at home in India" and describes herself as a television host.
She is also winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States in 2022.
This is 41-year-old Deepinder Goyal's second marriage. He was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, who he met while studying at IIT-Delhi. The Zomato CEO, however, has not yet officially commented on reports of his second marriage.
Who is Grecia Munoz?
Born in Mexico, Grecia Munoz describes herself as a model and a television host on her Threads bio.
However, sources cited by Hindustan Times said that Munoz no longer models.
In January, Munoz had posted photos from her visit to Delhi’s famous locations, such as Red Fort and Qutub Minar. “Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home,” she said in the post.
Deepinder Goyal co-founded restaurant aggregator and food delivery portal Zomato in 2008 after quitting his job at consulting firm Bain & Company. Back then the portal was known as Foodiebay.com.
Goyal and Zomato recently faced massive backlash over vegetarian-only food delivery service “Pure Veg Mode" and “Pure Veg Fleet" which proposed separate green uniforms. Deepinder Goyal rolled back the green uniforms after criticism.