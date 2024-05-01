National

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Reacts To Viral Posts Claiming His Wife Is Pakistani

Dhruv Rathee has over 18 million subscribers and is widely popular for his videos critical of the government. His recent video series - titled 'Is India becoming a DICTATORSHIP?' - has gone viral and got lakhs of views.

Dhruv Rathee is mainly known for his political videos, which mainly contain fact-checking and explanatory content.
Popular YouTube Dhruv Rathee, who has lately been garnering attention for his videos featuring his analysis of government policies and fact-check of claims by leaders, addressed reports circulating on social media regarding his wife being a "Pakistani national".

Viral posts claimed that Dhruv Rathee's "real name" is Badruddin Rashid Lahori and his wife, Julie, is a Pakistani national called Zulaikha.

The posts also claimed the couple lives in underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi under the protection of the Pakistani military.

Reacting to the same, Dhruv Rathee said, "They have no answer to the videos I made so they're spreading these fake claims. And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife's family into this?"

"You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees," Rathee added.

