Yasin Malik Examined By Doctors At AIIMS, Medical Treatment Given, Delhi HC Told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday that separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is serving life sentence in a terror funding case, was examined by doctors at AIIMS and has been provided necessary medical treatment.

The counsel for the central government and the Director General of Prisons (Tihar Jail) also submitted that requisite medical treatment will be provided to Malik as and when required.

Malik has claimed that he suffers from serious cardiac and kidney problems.