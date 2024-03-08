Women Leading Environmental Change: Stories of Resilience and Transformation

As time passed, her sons Rohaan Dalwani and Rahul Dalwani have taken the reins, dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of Crimzon. The brand continues to merge traditional opulence with modern designs, with a focus on eco-conscious practices by crafting each shoe from vegan faux leather. Specializing in tailored bespoke service and boasting a dedicated bridal line, Crimzon designs are meticulously created for the confident and practical modern woman who knows her mind. The brand's emphasis on both style and comfort has earned the patronage of celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Dipannita Sharma, solidifying Crimzon's status as a beacon of refined elegance.

