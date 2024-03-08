'I Do A Job That Men May Not Dare To Do': Sudha Krishnadas Manages A Crematorium In Kerala

Sudha Krishnadas, a 47-year-old woman, has been working at a crematorium for the past four years. Previously employed in a glove manufacturing unit within the Special Economic Zone in Kochi, Sudha found herself badly in need of a job after losing her previous position.
In search of employment, she took on the role of the manager at the public crematorium operated by the Panchayat. The initial days were challenging for Sudha, facing the daily engagement with death and grief. "Slowly, I trained myself to approach it as a job and to detach myself from the emotional weight of death," says Sudha, who has cremated approximately 700 bodies to date.
The COVID-19 period was traumatic, recollects Sudha. Both the deceased and the living appeared identical in their PPE kits and there was no crowd to manage the grief. The entry to crematoriums was highly restricted. Sudha had to deal with technical hurdles, such as PPE kits made of non-burning materials, which caused heavy smoke and frequently shut off the burner.
Despite training herself to remain emotionally composed, there are instances when Sudha finds it difficult. Cremating the bodies of acquaintances, neighbours, or relatives, as well as children, leaves a profound emotional impact. Smaller coffins are heavier. However, Sudha remains committed to her job. Her determination stems not only from the limited job opportunities available but also from the pride she takes in performing a role typically assigned to men. "I do a job that even men may not dare to do," asserts Sudha.