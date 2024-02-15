National

Woman Teacher Booked For Torturing Minor Girl Employed As Domestic Help

The accused, a resident of the Kapurbawdi area, used to beat the minor girl with a pipe blaming her for not taking care of the teacher's child.

PTI
PTI

February 15, 2024

Teacher booked for allegedly torturing 11-year-old domestic help
info-icon

A 33-year-old teacher from Thane was booked for allegedly torturing and injuring her 11-year-old female domestic help, originally from Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a resident of the Kapurbawdi area, used to beat the minor girl with a pipe blaming her for not taking care of the teacher's child. She also didn't give her food. The torture has been going on since last December, as per the FIR.

The victim was not allowed to step out of the house, it stated. No arrest has been made so far, the police official said.

The official said the girl was rescued by some women working as maids in neighboring flats in the building where the accused lived.

A case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful labour, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt besides the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Kapurbawdi police station.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement