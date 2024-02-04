Woman Held For Stealing Jewellery, Cash From Mother's House: Delhi Police

Police here have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from her mother's house, an act that she committed due to financial distress and "lack of love" from her mother, an officer said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the police got a complaint on January 30 regarding a theft in a house in Uttam Nagar. The complainant told police that a burqa-clad woman entered her house at 2 pm, stole gold and silver jewellery as well as cash amounting to Rs 25,000 and left at 2.30 pm.